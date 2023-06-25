Ashley Rickard, of Elizabeth Court, Pembroke Dock, damaged cell L7 in Haverfordwest Police Station.on November 14 last year.

He admitted damaging property belonging to Dyfed-Powys Police intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Haverfordwest magistrates heard that the cost of the damage was not known.

They took Rickard’s guilty plea, entered on the day of the damage, into account when imposing sentence.

The 26-year-old was ordered to pay a £40 fine, £85 costs and a £16 victim surcharge, a total of £141.

This must be paid in full by July 12 2023.

Magistrates said that they could not order Rickard to pay compensation, as the prosecution had not provided enough details prosecutor for the court to make a compensation order.