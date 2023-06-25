The 58-year-old lost consciousness while visiting the island yesterday, Saturday June 24 and emergency services were called to Skomer at around 1.20pm.

The man had collapsed at High Cliff. His partner had offered immediate care and he regained consciousness shortly after with the assistance of an off duty nurse. The Skomer Island wardens were also on scene with their first aid equipment and defibrillator.

Angle lifeboat and Little Haven ILB were tasked to the island and transferred five casualty care trained crew members and equipment onto the island.

The lifeboat crew members were taken as far as possible in the island warden’s off-road vehicle before walking a further 500m to reach the casualty.

Once on scene, the crews assessed the casualty and offered reassurance as the gentleman was now stable and comfortable.

Coastguard Rescue helicopter R924 from Newquay, Cornwall had been tasked and it was decided that due to the terrain and distance to walk that evacuation by helicopter would be most appropriate.

Angle’s All-Weather Lifeboat headed across to Martin’s Haven on the mainland to collect members of Dale Coastguard Rescue Team to assist with a helicopter landing site and any carrying that may be required.

With the coastguard team now on scene the helicopter landed on the island. The paramedic winchman assessed the casualty and decided that to winch of the casualty onto the helicopter would be the easiest option.

With the helicopter overhead both the casualty and paramedic were winched onboard and the gentleman was airlifted to Swansea’s Morriston Hospital for further assessment.

The man’s partner, along with his belongings, were taken onboard the lifeboat and returned to Martins Haven.

Once complete at Martins Haven, the lifeboat was stood down with thanks and returned to station by 4:15pm.