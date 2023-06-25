For the 45th week running Pembrokeshire Petrol Price watch has compiled the top ten cheapest places to refuel for both petrol and diesel.

In an interesting twist the cheapest litre of diesel now costs less than the cheapest litre of petrol.

The RAC predicts that petrol prices should remain the same but that diesel prices could fall further.

“Our members’ enthusiasm, dedication and commitment are to be commended,” said group member John Durham who compiles the weekly list.

“Thank you all for keeping this going for so long. This could only happen in our wonderful county of Pembrokeshire.”

Here are this week’s cheapest pics:

Petrol Standard Unleaded E10

No. 1 - 136.7p: Victoria Garage, North Road, Milford.

No. 2 - 137.9p: Robeston Wathen; Kiln Park, Tenby.

No. 3 - 138.9p: East Gate, Narberth: Crymych; Tesco Pembroke Dock.

No. 4 - 139.9p: Begelly/Kilgetty; Pelcomb ; Murco Garage, Maenclochog; Green Garage, Pembroke ; Eglwyswrw ; Ocean Haze, St Davids; FiveWays, Tenby .

No. 5 - 140.7p: Asda, Pembroke Dock.

No. 6 - 140.9p: Morrisons, Haverfordwest; Tesco, Milford Haven; Lamphey.

No. 7 - 141.9p: Letterston; Square and Compass; Fishguard Pendre Garage; Llanteg ; Tesco, Haverfordwest ; Texaco Garage, Withybush; Johnston .

No. 8 - 142.9p: Gernant Garage, Maenclochog; Dinas Cross; Pentlepoir, The Old Pump.

No. 9 - 143.9p: Llandewi Velfrey .

No. 10 - 145.9p: Glandy Cross, Efailwen; Murco Pentlepoir Services.

Standard Diesel B7

No. 1 - 135.9p: Kiln Park, Tenby; Eglwyswrw.

No. 2 - 136.9p: East Gate, Narberth ; Murco, Crymych ; FiveWays, Tenby.

No. 3 - 137.9p: Begelly/Kilgetty; Robeston Wathen.

No. 4 - 138.7p: Victoria Garage, North Road, Milford.

No. 5 - 138.9p: Tesco, Milford Haven ; Tesco, Pembroke .

No. 6 - 139.7p: Asda, Pembroke Dock.

No. 7 - 139.9p: Glandy Cross, Efailwen; Gernant Garage, Maenclochog; Green Garage, Pembroke ; Pentlepoir, The Old Pump.

No. 8 - 140.9p: Murco Garage, Maenclochog; Fishguard Pendre Garage.

No. 9 - 141.9p: Llandewi Velfrey ; Square and Compass; Letterston; Ocean Haze, St Davids; Texaco Garage, Withybush; Pelcomb .

No. 10 - 142.9p: Morrisons, Haverfordwest ; Tesco, Haverfordwest ; Dinas Cross; Johnston.