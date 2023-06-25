Also singled out for his ‘excellent seamanship, sound command and decision-making’ throughout the treacherous incident last August was RNLI helm, Mark Williams.

The call was made to the Cardigan crew that two kayakers had got into extreme difficulty in sea conditions described by the RNLI as 'particularly challenging'.

The Cardigan Class D inshore lifeboat RNL 'John Darbyshire' tackled a westerly wind that was blowing at 20 knots, which was at the upper limit of the D class lifeboat’s capabilities. The sea was moderate with the waves reaching a height of between 1.5 and 2.5 meters.

The lifeboat took approximately 25 minutes to reach The Witches Cauldron, which is just off Moylegrove in north Pembrokeshire.

“When we arrived, the sea conditions were very unpredictable,” commented Mark.

“They were rapidly changing, and they presented a very difficult environment for us to operate safely, particularly in recovering the casualties.”

The kayakers had both managed to swim away from their capsized vessel and had scrambled ashore.

“We assessed the sea conditions and decided that bringing the lifeboat alongside the shore would have presented greater risk to the crew and the boat so we knew our only option was to enter the water and try to reach the casualties."

RNLI volunteer crew member Simon Mansfield swam to the rock while RNLI crew member Louise Francis passed a throwline to the shore. With the assistance of Simon Mansfield, both casualties were manoeuvred out to the lifeboat away from the rocks and recovered onboard.

Helm Mark Williams continued to adjust the lifeboat position in what were now extremely turbulent waters to ensure the safety of all involved as well as the vessel and the highly dangerous operation took a total of two hours to complete.

Commenting on the incident, Roger Smith, RNLI Area Lifesaving Manager Roger Smith said this was a particularly demanding service for a Class D inshore lifeboat in very challenging conditions.

“The lifeboat crew demonstrated a high degree of professionalism and teamwork and Helm Mark Williams demonstrated excellent seamanship in a very challenging tidal surge, ensuring the crew could rescue the casualties while maintaining the safety of crew and lifeboat,” he said.

“Mark also demonstrated sound command and decision-making in committing a crew member ashore whilst retaining the others onboard to assist in the recovery."

This week, to mark their bravery, Mark, Simon and Louise were each presented with a letter of thanks from the RNLI Chairman while the Cardigan RNLI was presented with an Excellence in Volunteering award from the RNLI’s Chief Executive, Mark Dowie, in recognition of the entire team’s selflessness and dedication to saving lives at sea.

"I cannot think of a more deserving station to receive such an award,” he said.

“The team at Cardigan embody the RNLI’s ‘One Crew’ ethos with volunteers from every area of the organisation, from water safety to engagement, working together effectively with the same shared goal. I’m incredibly pleased at what Cardigan has achieved as a station and would like to congratulate them on two very special awards."