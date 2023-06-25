Between 6.30pm and 11.30pm on Monday, June 19, serious damage was caused to Fishguard Health Centre.

“Significant damage has been caused to the flat roof window which was Georgian wired glass,” said a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police.

Police did not confirm whether the damage had been caused during an attempted break in.

Anyone who saw people behaving suspiciously in the area last Monday night, or who has any information about the incident, is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police or Crimestoppers, which is anonymous.

The reference number for the offence is: 23000559989.

Dyfed-Powys Police can be contacted via the non-emergency 101 number, online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.