It comes as the service has lost connection to a number of police forces across the UK, Dyfed-Powys Police reported this morning.

The outage is being put down to a technical fault and it has not been confirmed what forces are currently being impacted.

Instead, Brits are being told to call 101 for an emergency until further notice.

In a Tweet shared by Dyfed-Powys Police they said: "⚠️ Due to a technical fault that is impacting a number of police forces, many 999 calls are not connecting.

"📞 Until further notice, please call 101 in an emergency.

"🚫 Please ONLY call in an emergency and please wait until later to make any 101 non-emergency calls."

Other forces across the country shared the same message, including the Met Police, Greater Manchester Police, Bedfordshire Police and South Wales Police, the Mirror reports.

Police services are not the only ones impacted by the outage as Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescie Service also tweeted telling people to call 101 for an emergency.

**Due to a technical fault that is impacting a number of services, many 999 calls are not connecting.



Until further notice, please call 101 in an emergency.



Please ONLY call in an emergency and please wait until later to make any non-emergency calls.** ^EJ — Tân CGC / MAWW Fire (@mawwfire) June 25, 2023

It's confirmed that BT runs the 999 system.

It is not known how many emergency services have been affected, or when the issue will be resolved.