200,000 British Gas customers’ electricity will be charged at half price from 11am to 4pm every Sunday, starting today and running until September 24.

The initiative, named PeakSave rewards customers for changing how and when they use electricity.

It follows on from the winter’s PeakSave scheme which was introduced as part of National Grid ESO's Demand Flexibility Service. This aimed to reduce energy demand during peak times by offering customers rewards for using less electricity than usual.

The discount is available to the 200,000 British Gas customers with smart meters who signed up to its previous PeakSave scheme.

British Gas says a typical household,, depending on their activities and usage, could save up to £29.25 over the course of the summer.

The initiative follows on from “Demand is low on Sundays, so we encourage PeakSavers to use as much as they need during the events,” said British Gas.

“Not only will they be saving money, but they’ll be using cleaner energy when it’s more readily available.

“PeakSavers are helping us to better manage electricity demand and supply greener energy that’s kinder to the planet – simply by making small changes to their normal routines.

British Gas customers are being encouraged to use as much electricity as they need from 11am to 4pm. Their accounts will then be with half of what they spend.

Customers who have received an email from British Gas will automatically be included in every PeakSave Summer Sunday Each month the company will send them a summary of what they’ve saved.

The discount is not available to all British Gas customers. Those who are not signed up to PeakSave can register their interest here.

Martin Lewis' Money Saving Expert website says that, although the deal will benefit households, in the longer term, a cheap fix could save more money, depending on energy usage.