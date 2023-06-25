The westbound carriageway of the motorway will be closed between junction 25 for Caerleon and junction 26 for Malpas, between 8pm on Monday, June 26, until 6am the following day.

🚧 Roadworks 🚧#M4 westbound J25 Caerleon - J26 Malpas closed ⛔



📆 26/06 - 28/06 | ⌚ 20:00 - 06:00



Diversion in place. pic.twitter.com/K9hd4akbtJ — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) June 24, 2023

The closure will also be in place between 8pm the following day – Tuesday, June 27 – and 6am on Wednesday, June 28.

This is to allow roadworks to take place.

Signposted diversions will be in place.