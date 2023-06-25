A bingo evening held in thanks for the care received at Ward 10, Withybush Hospital has raised £1,300.

Joanne Scott and her mother, Raydene organised the evening in the Black Rabbit Club in Pembrokeas a thank you for the fantastic support and treatment provided by the ward to Joanne’s sister, Lisa.

Joanne said: “The bingo night went really well - 80 people attended and we even had to turn people away.

"Sixty prizes were donated by local shops, businesses, family and friends.

“I want to say a huge thank you to Shelley, Mike, all the local shops, businesses and our family and friends for supporting the event.

"I also want to say a special thanks to my Mum, Dad, Lisa and Sarah for helping on the night.

“We chose causes that are close to our hearts and wanted to do something to help others in our position. Thank you to everyone that helped us raise this fantastic amount.”

Ward 10 senior sister, Lynette Herritty, said: “From all of the staff on Ward 10, a big thank you to Joanne, Raydene and everyone who supported the bingo night.

“Thanks for all your time and effort to help raise an incredible amount for the ward. It will make such a difference to our patients and their families.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk