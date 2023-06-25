Bleddyn Gibbs equalled his personal best in all three categories, lifting 140kg in the squat, 75kg in the bench and 150kg in deadlift to win each class and the overall gold.

The 18-year-old was a proud member Team GB at the Special Olympics in Berlin.

He returned home to Milford Haven yesterday, Saturday, with a blue light escort and proud supporters waving Welsh flags and cheering.

Milford Haven Police, who escorted Bleddyn home, said they were privileged to accompany him.

“It was an honour to escort a four time Olympic Champion,” they said. “Well done Bleddyn an amazing achievement getting four gold medals at the Special Olympics in Berlin.

“The whole of Milford Haven is proud of you.”

The Special Olympics was Bleddyn’s first major international event.

“The support he got from the audience and the atmosphere was incredible," said dad Steffan who trains with Bleddyn at Strength Academy Wales (SAW).

SAW trainer Simon Roach added: "When Bleddyn started competing as we came out of Covid, that gave him a real spur and lots of motivation.

"He's been working from one competition to the next, and since being selected for the GB team he's really upped his training commitment and his performance level."

Bleddyn, who has been studying at Portfield School, will head off to Pembrokeshire College in September. His next challenge is completing his Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award.

Colin Dyer, CEO of Special Olympics GB, said Bleddyn was an exceptional athlete and person.

“We are absolutely thrilled for Bleddyn. This is a remarkable achievement,” he added.

“Each one of our competitors has defied all odds to partake in these games and to come away with a medal caps a monumental accomplishment.

"They have undoubtedly brought immense pride to themselves, their family and their nation.”