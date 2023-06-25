A member of the public called the coastguard on 999 to report concerns for the 12 people who were trying to travel upriver from Lawrenny to Cresswell Quay on Friday evening.

Coastguards tasked Angle lifeboat, which launched at around 9.19pm.

The lifeboat launched and made good speed to Lawrenny, almost nine miles upriver from the station.

At Lawrenny they met the person who had called 999 and after talking to them, the lifeboat’s smaller Y boat was deployed to head further up river towards Cresswell Quay to search for the casualties.

The Y boat’s crew arrived at Cresswell Quay and liaised with police officers at the scene.

The learnt that all 12 of the dinghy’s occupants were accounted for safe and well and left the area by taxi rather than attempting the voyage back downriver.

The lifeboat and crew were then stood down and the lifeboat was back on station and ready for further service by 11:30pm.