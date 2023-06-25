Margaret Davies wrote: “Dear Mr. Dunn, I hope you do not mind me writing to you. I was born in 54 Robert Street in 1948, but moved to Coombs Drive, and then left when I was six due to my dad working for the police.

“I look forward to reading your article every week. My grandfather, James Morgan, along with my grandmother, Emily, lived in 54 Robert Street before moving to flats further up the road and for many years I visited them every holiday.

"My grandfather worked at Milford Docks and unless it was my imagination, I believe he could not swim but fell into the Dry Dock. I would love to know if that was true!

“I have many distant second cousins living in Milford but sadly do not know them. My best friend when I worked during the holidays was Joan Howells and we often went to see her dad at the fish market on the docks. Happy memories.”

Then I had this email from Cynthia Edwards: “Hi Jeff, I always enjoy your reminiscing, especially about your dad or “Pop” Edwards. Loved your story about “Harry walking on water,” really made me laugh.

“It was true that Milford had more than its fair share of characters i.e., Peter Jacks who loved escorting people home, whether they wanted to or not!

“Dougie who was always directing the traffic near the Taberna Junction, usually to where cars didn’t intend ending up!

“Lovely characters like Mr White, who always made you feel special by tilting his hat and saying good day to you... just to name a few.

“Would anyone say that Milford has its fair share of characters these days who will be remembered for years and years, I wonder.”

And after last week’s trawling memories Su Jenkins commented: “My grandfather Jack Bennett, uncles David and Gordon Bennett were all trawlermen in Milford.”

Susan Monks said: “My grandfather Oliver Smith-Howell was on the trawlers.”

Patricia Wilson added: “My grandfather, Samuel Perrett, worked as a trawlerman out of Milford Haven, used to go to the docks with him, and was also Port missionary.”

Julian Brown queried the trawlermen group photo: “Hi, I’ve seen this photo before and while I’m happy to be corrected, I do not believe the person indicated as Norman Brown in the photo is the correct identification.

“I’d be interested if you had any information of the Yezo, which foundered off Porcupine Bank in the early fifties. My father was skipper on her then.”

Many thanks to all who got in touch, and if anyone can clear up Julian’s dad’s mis-identification, please get in touch.

Meanwhile, re Julian’s other request, here’s what I’ve found: Yezo LO74. Built in Middlesborough in 1924. 301 tons 130’. Landed at Milford in November 1931 to November 1939 and August 1946 to September 1950.

Skippers: James Gale (1939), M.A. Smith (1949), Norman Brown (1950).

In 1939 she was requisitioned for minesweeping duties and in 1944 was converted to a wreck disposal vessel.

In October 1950 she foundered off Porcupine Bank, and the WW Guardian’s report was as follows: “The rescue of the crew of the Milford trawler Yezo, sinking rapidly on the Porcupine Bank last Wednesday evening, took a dramatic turn just when the official operation was completed. The rescue line to the Sea Hunter, 150 yards away, snapped, leaving four men still aboard the partly submerged vessel with darkness quickly approaching.

“It was time for quick action and the four left on the Yezo’s deck, Skipper Norman Brown, Mate R.A. Matthews, Ch. Engr. A.T. Webster, and Bosun E. McErvel, lost no time in trying to make fast again to the Sea Hunter.

After some anxious minutes they managed to get a line across. “This held” said the Skipper afterwards, “and we all got onto a raft. The 150 yards to the Sea Hunter was like a nightmare but we made it as darkness was falling.”

“By this time water was pouring into the Yezo’s engine room and it was up to the centre furnaces. The stern of the ship was under water and she sank just before daylight on Thursday. The crew of 12 was later transferred to the steam trawler Hatano and they arrived in Milford over the weekend.

“Captain Norman Brown paid a high tribute to Skipper Jack McClelland, Hakin, and the crew of the Sea Hunter, for their fine seamanship.”

Included are images of the Yezo, plus snaps of the other two vessels involved in that incident, Sea Hunter and Hatano.

That’s just about all for this week. Many thanks for the kind comments re these flashbacks, it is good to share memories.

As usual I leave you with some words of wisdom. This week it comes from the Queen of mysteries, Agatha Christie, who said: “I love living. I have sometimes been wildly, despairingly, acutely miserable, racked with sorrow, but through it all, I still know quite certainly that just to be alive is a grand thing.”

Take care. Please stay safe.