But the outing will not be a celebration, more of a pilgrimage.

It’s one that his parents, Catherine and Jeffrey Nutley, have been regularly making since James never returned home from a golfing trip to Tenby with friends nearly 20 years ago.

He was 25, a passionate golfer and a happy young man in the prime of life.

He was last spotted on CCTV on October 24, 2004 just 38 yards from his hotel on Tenby’s Esplanade, to where he was on his way in stormy weather after a night out with his golfing pals.

Since that moment, James has not been seen for almost 20 years.

But family have never given up hope that James will be found.

“Although time is going the wrong way,” admitted Catherine, 70, from Caldicot, Gwent.

“Everyone knows Madeleine McCann is missing, but nobody knows about James Nutley.”

Jeffrey and Catherine, both keen golfers, shared their love of the sport with son James. (Image: Nutley family)

“We come down to Tenby on James’ birthday, August 16, and on the anniversary of when he was last seen.

“We look forward to coming, to be honest, and it's always a nice day.

“We just walk about and do exactly the same things and think ‘how?’ and ‘why?”

“And we think of all the things he’s missed, like our daughter Helen’s children, our grandchildren.

“The baby, Tommy, is nine months and every time I look at him, I can see a likeness to James.”

Today, Monday June 26, sees the release of a new podcast, The Missing, which asks listeners to help in the search for missing people.

There are flowers and a tribute to James on the Esplanade railings every year. (Image: Nutley family)

In it, Catherine relives the horror of the false claims in 2006 from a man who said that he and his girlfriend had beaten James to death and dumped his body in the sea off Stack Rocks. The man was later jailed for two years and three months for perverting the course of justice.

Each episode of The Missing, hosted by Pandora Sykes, will focus on long-term missing people cases in the hopes audiences might create new leads.

In the UK alone, there are over 12,000 long-term missing and unidentified people.

Since the launch of the podcast, 300 volunteers have joined community investigation teams led by Locate International.

The series is also made in collaboration with the charity Missing People who work tirelessly to offer support to the families of the missing.

*The Missing podcast is available on all major podcast platforms. Visit othemissingpodcast.org to find out more information and help with the investigation.