Lovingly made in Narberth, Tan Y Castell Welshcakes are being served up to festival goers and musicians alike at the five day festival.

Tan y Castell Welshcakes are being served up by Te A Tost, the Welsh food concession lauded by Sunday Times food critic AA Gill when he came across it at Glastonbury before lockdown.

"All they did was make tea and toast -and after a weekend of relentlessly invading yourself with toxins and nerve agents and sensory baseball bats, that's exactly what you really, really, really want,” he wrote.

"I thought, God, it doesn't get any better than this. And then I said hello to the pair of likely lads inside the box and I realised it just had. They were Welsh. Really, brilliantly, westerly Welsh.''

Te a Tost, run by the Davies family from Llanfyrnach, specialises in a good cuppa and a nice slice of toast.

It has now added Welshcakes to its menu.

The family takes time from running its Pembrokeshire cattle farm in to take its food truck to Glastonbury.

“Our delicious Welshcakes are now being served at the Glastonbury Festival by the amazing Te A Tost,” said a spokesperson for Tan y Castell.

“They have set up their charming Welsh-themed wooden trailer, proudly flying our company logo alongside the Welsh flag.

“Just imagine the magical combination of live music, vibrant atmosphere, and the delightful aroma of freshly made Welshcakes wafting through the festival grounds. It’s a true feast for the senses!

“A special thank you to Te A Tost for bringing the taste of Wales to Glastonbury Festival and for representing our company with such pride and joy. We couldn’t have asked for better partners. “Wishing everyone at Glastonbury Festival an unforgettable experience filled with great music, delicious treats, and lifelong memories. Enjoy the festival and let the Welshcake goodness elevate your experience to new heights.”