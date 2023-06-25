The infant, named locally as Mabli Hall, was injured after a collision between a car and pedestrians outside Withybush at 11.50am on Wednesday, June 21.

Described as ‘the most beautiful, smiley and happy baby girl’, Mabli was airlifted to University Hospital of Wales for treatment and then transferred to Bristol Children's Hospital.

A GoFundMe set up to support her parents, Rob and Gwen, and five siblings on Friday evening has so far raised more than £19,000.

Family friend Sinead Morris, who set up the fundraiser, shared the tragic news this afternoon, Sunday, that baby Mabli has not survived.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share this update on behalf of Malbi’s family and loved ones,” she said in a public post on Facebook.

“As previously mentioned, little Mabli sustained severe injuries in the collision that took place on Wednesday, June 21st 2023.

“Unfortunately, these injuries were too severe to be reversed.”

She said that Mabli had died in the loving arms of her parents in the early hours of this morning, Sunday June 25.

“The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the dedicated healthcare professionals who have been involved in Mabli's care throughout this challenging period,” she said.

“Their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment have meant the world to the family during these trying times. Additionally, the family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the compassionate chaplains of Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, whose guidance and support have brought solace and comfort.”

Sinead added that the GoFundMe would remain open and the funds used to support Mabli’s parents and five siblings who adored her endlessly.

“The outpouring generosity from those who have donated and sent messages of love and support has touched their hearts deeply,” she said.

“They are immensely grateful for each and every gesture of kindness.”