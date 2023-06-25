New Quay’s new £2.5m Shannon class lifeboat, the Roy Baker V, arrived at its home after travelling from Poole via Brixham, Newlyn, Dunmore East in Ireland and across to Pwllheli before arriving in New Quay today, Sunday, June 25, at precisely 13.48 - to match its hull number.

The new boat, which came after a hard-fought campaign to retain an all weather lifeboat at New Quay, was accompanied into harbour by a flotilla of boats, including lifeboats from Fishguard and Cardigan, which the New Quay boat could well accompany on rescues.

The arrival of the Roy Barker V follows a major fund-raising drive and constant campaigning by locals.

In 2017 the RNLI decided that the Mersey class all-weather lifeboat previously stationed at New Quay would be replaced by an inshore Atlantic 85.

This was despite the station serving one of the largest sections of the West Wales Coast, extending from Barmouth right down to Fishguard.

Had the decision gone ahead New Quay would have been without an all-weather boat for the first time since the 19th century.

Shortly after the announcement was made, a campaign group called the Ceredigion Lifeboat Campaign was started in New Quay, which set about raising awareness of the importance of having an all-weather lifeboat at the town’s lifeboat station, which was the only one in the county.

In 2021 the RNLI’s announced that they were reversing their decision and on Sunday, 25 June, the brand new Roy Barker V arrived at New Quay.