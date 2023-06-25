If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Bunny, five-month-old female, cross-breed

Bunny is a happy, inquisitive beautiful girl who has grown in confidence in a short amount of time since arriving at the rescue.

She is a little unsure at first but then transforms into a happy, affectionate girl that just wants a fuss and love.

Bunny can live with dog-savvy older children who are respectful of her needs.

Bunny gets on well with other dogs here and loves to play.

Bunny like all puppies will need help learning new skills such as house training, but she is so smart this won’t take her long with some positive reinforcement.

Pearl, two-year-old, female, Maltese cross Bichon

Pearl is an adorable and sweet girl who has come to us from a breeder.

He has the sweetest little face and will happily come up to you in her kennel to say hello.

She will even gently jump up at your leg for more fuss and attention.

She is such a little sweetheart and is really going to thrive in her forever home.

Pearl is looking for a home where there is another kind resident dog who will be her friend and companion.

She has never lived in a home before so this will be very new to her at first and she will need kindness and patience as she learns all about home life and new skills like house training and how to walk on a lead.

Pearl is a delight to have around and whoever adopts her is going to be completely smitten with her.

Cammi, six-months-old, female, Shih Tzu Cross

Cammi is a little superstar who has transformed from a shut-down scared little pup to an energetic, affectionate bundle of fun-loving fur.

Cammi comes up to you with a big waggy tail looking for a fuss and is a fast favourite among the volunteers that come to socialise.

She loves racing around after her kennel friends and being the first to start splashing around in her paddling pool.

Cammi is learning how to wear a harness and is doing so well.

Cammi can live with dog-savvy older children who are respectful of her and she would love a home with a confident playful dog she can learn about home life from.

Alie, six-year-old female, golden retriever-cross-poodle

Alie is a beautiful sweet girl who is getting braver everyday. She came to us from a breeder to find her forever home and is still looking.

Alie can be wary of people at first but then once you spend some time with her she enjoys a gentle fuss and of course tasty treats.

Alie is looking for an adult-only home who are kind and live in a calm environment in which she can flourish.

Alie will need a confident resident dog in her new home to give her comfort and help show her how loving her new family and life will be.

Alie will need help to learn new skills such as house training.

Alie is such a wonderful soul.

Kathy, two-year-old female, cockapoo

Kathy came to us from a breeder to find her forever home. Shortly after arriving we found out that she was heavily pregnant.

Kathy has been a fantastic mum to her puppies but is now ready to find her own home.

Kathy has made so much progress in her time here. She was absolutely terrified and confused for the first few weeks she was here but she is a completely different dog now.

She loves her walks, she is very happy to be around you and is your little shadow once she knows and trusts you.

She can still be unsure of human touch still, but the last couple of weeks she has let me give her a fuss.

She needs very patient and understanding adopters in a calm home with a resident dog to lead the way.

Kathy gets along with all dogs here and she has never known life without their company so she will need a confident resident dog to help her settle into her new life.

She has never lived in a home before so will need help learning new skills such as house training.

She needs someone experienced with ex-breeding dogs and an adult-only home as children would be too overwhelming.

With the right people she is going to be absolutely perfect.