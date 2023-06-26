A paddleboarder in difficulty in a strong offshore breeze needed the help of Tenby’s inshore lifeboat and a RNLI lifeguard yesterday, Sunday June 25.
The lifeboat was launched soon after 5pm after a report of the struggling paddleboarder off Coppet Hall.
The paddleboarder was located a few hundred metres offshore, with the RNLI lifeguard alongside. She had paddled out when she saw the paddleboarder in difficulty.
The paddleboarder and their board were taken aboard the lifeboat, before being dropped ashore. The lifeguard was also given a lift ashore to save her from having to paddle in against the wind.
The lifeboat was then stood down to return to Tenby, arriving at 5.45pm.
