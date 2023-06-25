Christopher Barrett, 51, was stopped by police in the early hours of May 12 as he drove his car through Priory Road in Milford Haven.

Officers had already received a call from a member of the public stating that they believed he was driving after consuming alcohol earlier that evening.

When he was stopped, the officers could see that he was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred. When spoken to, Barrett said, “I knew it was coming and I know I’m going to be in trouble".

A roadside breath test proved positive and Barret, of Cromwell Road, Milford Haven, was taken to the police custody suite where he gave further intoximeter tests. The lowest reading was 91 mcg, with the specified legal limit being 35.

Barrett was legally represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher who said his client had previously stopped drinking alcohol, but as a result of ‘problems in his personal life’ had taken it up once again.

“And now it’s landed him in trouble,” said Mr Kelleher.

In addition to the 23-month disqualification, Barrett was fined £616 and ordered to pay a £246 surcharge and £85 costs.

