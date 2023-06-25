The closures extend from south east of Rhoscrowther to Tenby.

As a result, some of South Pembrokeshire’s main beauty spots will be inaccessible including Angle, Freshwater West, Stackpole and Bosherston. Areas affected by the closures include Manorbier, Lamphey, Pembroke, Merrion, Castlemartin and Walleston Green.

The roads that will be affected this Saturday (Image: Wales Sportive)

An estimated 3,000 cyclists are expected to take part in the event, with courses covering 42 miles, 70 miles or 112 miles, depending on the level of entry.

The closures will affect sections of road from their 6am start right up to the finish which is expected to be around 1pm.

All the closures will be ‘rolling' closures, with the result that all roads will re-open as soon as the last bike has passed through. There will only be access with the closures from Hundleton to the Valero refinery in Rhoscrowther.

There will be constant access throughout the day to the A477 via the A4075 (Holyland Road), and the Pembroke Road to Pembroke Dock.