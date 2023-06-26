Wickets fell to Ross Hardy (5-21) and Brad McDermott-Jenkins (4-13) before Nic Koomen (41) and Dai Davies (58no) steered the league leaders to victory for the loss of two wickets.

James Hinchcliffe took 4-40 and made 30 as second-placed Carew (183-8) beat Llangwm (182) by two wickets, with Brian Hall (43) and Scott Richards (38no) also contributing well.

Herbrandston (83) lost to Lawrenny (243) by 160 runs, with Kyle Marsh (77) and Patrick Elliott (57) top scoring, and Burton (132) lost to Cresselly (133-2) with Phil Williams (56no) and Matthew Morgan (61) leading the way for the visitors.

Meanwhile Tom Mansbridge made 56 and claimed 3 for 57 as Saundersfoot (205-9) beat Narberth (156) by 49 runs.

Results: Thomas Carroll Pembrokeshire League: 24 June:

DIVISION ONE

Burton (132) lost to Cresselly (133-2) by 8 wkts

Burton; Jon Venables 27, Jack Davies 55 & 1-23, Martin James 12, Matthew John 1-29. Cresselly; Charlie Arthur 2-15, Steffan Jenkins 2-36, Tom Murphy 2-26, Christian Phillips 2-15, Phil Williams 56no, Matthew Morgan 61.

St Ishmaels (130) lost to Neyland (131-2) by 8 wkts

St Ishmaels; Peter Bradshaw 21, Karl Rhead 17, Brennan Devonald 25 & 1-35, Andrew Pawlett 28, Richard Brock 30, Philip Cockburn 1-26. Neyland; Ross Hardy 5-21, Brad McDermott-Jenkins 4-13, Nic Koomen 41, Dai Davies 58no.

Herbrandston (83) lost to Lawrenny (243) by 160 runs

Herbrandston; Kristan Bennett 4-43 & 12, Charlie Malloy 3-49 & 19, Atticus Kingston 1-25, Harry Nicholas 25. Lawrenny; Kyle Marsh 77, Patrick Elliott 57, Tom Cole 30, Harry Thomas 22 & 4-21, Ryan Morton 5-25.

Llangwm (182) lost to Carew (183-8) by 2 wkts

Llangwm; Phil Llewellyn 56, Joseph Kiff 32, Will Beresford 29, Steve Mills 29 & 1-20, Noah Davies 1-34, Ollie Davies 2-31. Carew; Shaun Whitfield 3-17, James Hinchcliffe 4-40 & 30, Brian Hall 43, Scott Richards 38no. Joel Reed 2-23.

Saundersfoot (205-9) beat Narberth (156) by 49 runs

Saundersfoot: Tom Mansbridge 56 & 3-57, Sam Franklin 25, Tudor Hurle 27no & 2-13, Danny Brace 25, Navet Kawale 4-35, Jon Mansbridge 1-16. Narberth; Ben Quartermaine 2-31, Ben Hughes 2-32, David Johns 2-42, Matthew Johns 1-28, Richie Adams 33, Rhodri Dyer 31, Kyle Quartermaine 20.

Narberth's Llew Jones makes it home by a whisker (Image: Susan McKehon)

DIVISION TWO

Carew II (169) lost to Haverfordwest (242-9) by 73 runs

Carew II; Barry Evans 1-26, Jacob Knox 2-61, Corey Hall 2-32 & 30, Logan Hall 2-17, Nic Scourfield 27, George Waters 21. Haverfordwest; Ben Field 73, Jake Merry 56, Dan Field 39, Jack Scriven 19, Will Phillips 6-16.

Llanrhian (257-9) lost to Pembroke Dock (258-7) by 3 wkts

Llanrhian; Paul Lewis 27, Simon Bachelor 34, Jonathan Strawbridge 67, Jack Jones 100 & 2-42, Gwynant Williams 3-53. Pembroke Dock; Rob Hearn 2-51, Rhys Daley 1-34, Jake Griffiths 83, George Smith 74, Corey Edge 21no.

Hook (249-9) beat Llechryd (171-9) by 78 runs

Hook; Owen Phelps 110, Aled Phelps 39, Seth Willington 21, Bradley Flood 3-24, Harry Makepeace 2-25, Jack Phillips 2-17. Llechryd; Graham Keen 3-34, Michael Carter 3-49, Josh Ward 38, Tom Lewis 38.

Cresselly II (218-9) lost to Whitland (272-9) by 54 runs

Cresselly II; Matthew Lewis 4-41 & 27, Dylan John 3-36, Tom Arthur 2-44, Josh Lewis 56, George Davies 44. Whitland; Ed John 59, Jack Bowen 26, Jonathan Thomas 93 & 2-25, Geraint Jones 22, Conor Bowen 32 & 2-59, Glopal Ramasamy 2-30.

Johnston (202) lost to Kilgetty (206) by 4 runs

Johnston; Mark Hicks 2-29, Keegan Codd 3-47, Nick Davies 2-42, Leigh Walters 66, Josh Hicks 53, Gino Cleal 30, Lee Summons 26. Kilgetty; Geoff Marsh 65, Jack Badham 45 & 1-44, Rhyddian Eynon 34no, Richard Cope 3-34, Taine Brace 2-48, Ollie Tucker 1-22.