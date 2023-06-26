Richard MacKay made 57, Lewis Gibby 76no and Chris Gibbs, who then claimed 3-40 as Lamphey finished on 185 for 7, with David Dredge (48) and James Skeels (33) top scoring.

Results: Thomas Carroll Pembrokeshire League: 24 June:

DIVISION THREE

Stackpole (200-5) beat Lamphey (185-7) by 15 runs

Stackpole; Richard MacKay 57, Lewis Gibby 76no, Chris Gibbs 43 & 3-40, Geraint Shaw 1-16. Lamphey; David Blackwell 1-24 & 27, David Dredge 48, James Skeels 33.

Pembroke (83-5) beat St Ishmaels II (79) by 5 wkts

Pembroke; Alan Webster 4-20, Billy Wood 3-17 & 22no, Sam Davies 2-7, Phil Jones 26. St Ishmaels II; Kevin Bowen 18no, Thomas Williams 2-27.

Narberth II (128) beat Laugharne (94) by 34 runs

Narberth II; Lewis Reed 23, Elliott Evans 19 & 2-5, Ceri Davies 16 & 2-17, Richard Howell 2-15. Laugharne; Peter Hill 25, Carl Smith 23no & 3-18, James Allen 2-21, Shaun Lynch 2-8, Simon Davies 2-17.

Haverfordwest II (173-7) beat Burton II (170) by 3 runs

Haverfordwest II; Ashoka Senavirathna 66, Johnnie White 36, Nigel Morgan 3-13, Matthew Vaughan 5-30. Burton II; James Scale 2-26, Matthew Davies 3-37 & 27, Will Ridge 81.

Llechryd II (165-5) lost to Hook II (166-3) by 7 wkts

Llechryd II; Ollie Roberts 88, Johnnie Lewis 31 & 2-29, Ifan Wyn Jones 22, Tom Beard 1-24. Hook II; Kieran Sinclair 2-18, Jamie Phelps 82, Rhys Phelps 29, Oscar Willington 42no.

DIVISION FOUR

Haverfordwest III (169-7) lost to Llangwm II (170-2) by 8 wkts

Haverfordwest III; Chris Goodridge 60, Steve Williams 37, John Ryan 1-31. Llangwm II; Shaun Waller 122, Huw Brock 53, Callum Jenkins 2-23.

Neyland II; Keiran Arran 5-22 & 12no, Sam Laugharne 3-6 & 31, Ashley Watkins 29, George Evans 19. Llanrhian II; James Morris 23, Michael Lawrence 25 & 1-24, Tony Kitchell 19 Billy Clarke 2-15.

Crymych (52) lost to Saundersfoot II (53-1) by 9 wkts

Crymych; Rhydian Thomas 25. Saundersfoot II; Spencer Rourke 24, Steve Cook 18no, Ollie Cook 2-12, Usman Ali 4-14, Daniel Broomhall 2-2.

Fishguard (144) beat Carew III (125) by 19 runs

Fishguard; Nigel Delaney 55, Scott Delaney 39, Sion Collella 4-31. Carew III; Madoc Evans 23, Rob Hicks 20, Elliott Waters 22, George Morgan 4-32.

Lawrenny II (164) beat Hundleton (109) by 55 runs

Lawrenny II; Simon Cole 36 & 4-28, Hugh Griffiths 26, Andrew Cole 25, Noah Williams 2-14, Taylor Lewis 2-25. Hundleton; Jonathan Williams 38, Craig Williamson 21 & 2-25, Steffan Williams 14no, Leighton O’Connor 3-35, Ben Adams 3-37.