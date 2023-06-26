The discharge has been released from the Merlin’s Bridge Wastewater Treatment Works following what Welsh Water describes as 'operational issues'.

"A significant amount of dairy type product was placed in the sewer network and subsequently reached our works,” commented a Welsh Water spokesman.

“Under the Water Industry Act, such unauthorised waste should not have been disposed of in this way without our consent. This impacted on the treated flows exiting the works, resulting in a temporary discolouration of the watercourse.”

The spokesperson confirmed that since the seepage was allowed to happen, the watercourses has recovered well and the dairy product has stopped entering the works. Natural Resources Wales has been alerted to the incident.

“We are in investigating the source of this waste as we take our responsibility for protecting the environment very seriously and are closely monitoring the site.”

The Western Telegraph raised concerns about possible pollution levels in the Western Cleddau three weeks ago, after visiting the site at Fortune's Frolic, just off Clay Lane, with Simon Walters.

Mr Walters, who has been closely monitoring the Cleddau's water standards for several decades, fears that unless urgent works are carried out to prevent further pollution, the river is facing what he described as ‘ecological extinction’.

He claims the unregulated amounts of sewage and dairy product outfalls are resulting in a massive increase in phosphates which is killing the natural plants which have long thrived in the river, as well as fish, insects, birds and other mammals such as otters.

“As a result of what’s coming out of those pipes, we’re destroying the whole eco-system here on the Cleddau,” he said.

“On numerous occasions there are sanitary items, condoms and all sorts of other things coming through, which means the sewage isn't being properly treated."

Simon has made repeated requests to Welsh Water and Natural Resources Wales to heighten their monitoring procedures at the site.

He has also requested information concerning the current phosphate levels as well as the volume of discharge that is being released.

“But they’re coming back with nothing,” he continued.

“The NRW are totally under-funded by the Welsh government and just haven’t got the officers available to check. There are only three pollution officers serving the whole of Pembrokeshire."

In 2014, nearly £7 million was invested in a new First Milk effluent treatment plant at their base in Merlin’s Bridge when they developed a unique partnership with Natural Resources Wales to target reducing not only the environmental footprint of the creamery, but also the large number of farms that supply it.

“The sad thing is that the Cleddau flows through the heart of our county town and yet this is the condition which it has been allowed to reach," said Simon Walters.

"It’s time that pressure was put on the respective bodies to ensure that despite the damage that has already been done, the problems can finally be addressed and the Cleddau can hopefully start to recover.”

Welsh Water has been asked to comment on whether any legal action is expected as a result of the unauthorised seepage.