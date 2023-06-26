As temperatures continued to rise throughout what was possibly one of the hottest days of the year, Cardigan’s Derek Burton proved that yet again, he is one mighty force to be reckoned with.
On Saturday morning he hoisted a 50kg sack of coal onto his shoulders to begin walking a 13-mile half marathon to raise funds towards a new £5,000 wheelchair for a young girl with cerebral palsy.
And throughout his walk, he was accompanied every step of the way by 13-year-old Ffion, who was being pushed by members of his backup team, namely Criw Glo (Cavegirl Training).
“Every walk is a test but with Ffion accompanying us, that was a special moment,” said Derek Burton following Saturday's challenge.
“There are plenty of moments when you think ‘Why?’ and maybe you want to stop. And then you hear a voice right by you saying you’re doing great. Ffion is a very special person, who smiled all the way, even in this heat.”
Ffion, who is 13, relies completely on her wheelchair for mobility, but has outgrown her current one which she has had since she was eight years old.
Her family has asked the NHS to upgrade her chair but sadly, no new chair has yet been made available. She has already been on the waiting list for over a year, however her family believe her hopes of receiving a new chair are slight.
In the meantime, Ffion’s independence, posture, comfort and well-being are being severely compromised.
Ffion has been measured up for a bespoke, lightweight wheelchair by RGK, which costs approximately £5,000. A Justgiving page has been seet up to help fund the costs and all the proceeds from Derek's walk on Saturday will be donated to the cause.
Derek’s walk took him from Cardigan to Penparc and on towards Felinwnt, Verwig, Gwbert and back into Cardigan.
