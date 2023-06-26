The Red Arrows performed a flyby over Newport last weekend as part of Wales' National Armed Forces Day celebrations.

This weekend, they will perform at the Wales Airshow in Swansea - one of just two full displays in Wales in 2023.

Spectators are set to be wowed by a Red Arrows routine which consists of a first half of synchronised, formation aerobatics, followed by a more dynamic second half.

Individual manoeuvres performed by the iconic group include the lightning loop and twist; shuttle to lightning; detonator; and tornado present.

When to see the Red Arrows in South Wales this weekend

The Red Arrows will be performing two displays at the Wales Airshow which will take place in the skies above Swansea Bay on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2.

The Red Arrows will perform at 5pm on Saturday and midday on Sunday.

The Airshow site will be open from 10am to 6.30pm on both days.

According to event organisers, more than 200,000 people attend the show each year.

Also confirmed for the 2023 event is a Typhoon display (both days) and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (both days).

What to expect from the Red Arrows display

According to the Red Arrows website, there are three types of display the Team Leader can elect to fly – full, rolling or flat.

The type of display they carry out will be dependent on the height of the cloud cover on the day.

The list of individual manoeuvres the Red Arrows can carry out include:

Wall to 7 Arrow

7 Arrow to Shuttle

Shuttle Roll

Shuttle to Lightning

Lightning Loop and Twist

Lightning to Phoenix

Phoenix Roll

Phoenix to Apollo Reversal

Tornado Present

Tornado to Jubilee Present

Jubilee Present to Detonator

Detonator

Double Rolls

Python

Boomerang

Rollbacks

Corkscrew

Goose

Heart

Crossbow

Infinity Break

Where else in Wales you can see a Red Arrows display in 2023

The Wales Airshow in Swansea is one of only two full displays the Red Arrows will be performing in Wales in 2023.

The Red Arrows will also be performing at the Rhyl Airshow, in North Wales, on August 26 and 27.

For the full list of Red Arrow displays across the UK in 2023 or to see the spectacular manoeuvres they are capable of, visit their website.