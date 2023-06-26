The 75kW rapid charge points are compatible with every electric vehicle that is currently on the market and will add up to 100 miles of range in just 35 minutes of charging, depending on the vehicle and its battery.

They are easy to use and are designed with simple payment for drivers, accepting contactless bank cards, Apple/Google Pay, the Osprey App and RFID card payments as well as payments through all major third-party payment methods including fleet cards.

Osprey Charging is one of the UK’s largest and leading electric vehicle (EV) charging networks.

"Each of our new locations are carefully designed to maximise space, accessibility and availability of chargers and all work to the latest and highest standards,” said Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging.

“This new charging site at the Lost Coins pub and restaurant in Haverfordwest is a vital part of the re-charging network that will enable the decarbonisation of transport in the UK.”

Access to charging is one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption and the installation is expected to encourage EV uptake in the area, bolstering the UK’s national charging infrastructure as well as improving local air quality, reducing noise pollution and supporting local decarbonisation efforts.

As EV uptake increases across the country ahead of the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles, more and more of Pembrokeshire visitors will look for EV charging as standard.

Osprey has funded this installation, operation and oversees maintenance of the chargers which are all supplied with renewable energy. Marston’s, the landlord for the site, benefits from a future-proofed car park and being able to attract more EV drivers as customers.

Osprey charging locations are consistently scored highly for safety and accessibility by independent inspection body ChargeSafe, and Osprey is in the Top 3 UK Chargepoint Network Operators for both personal safety and accessibility.