Carmarthen West & South Pembrokeshire MS Samuel Kurtz met Pembrokeshire NFU Cymru County Chair, Simon Davies, along with fellow NFU Cymru members Carwyn Vaughan, Gwen Davies, Maarten Davies, Perkin Evans and Andrew Davies.

The meeting at Wallaston Farm, Hundleton, was one of a series of on-farm political engagements across Wales organised.

The week of campaigning celebrated Welsh farmers’ role in producing high quality, affordable food alongside providing wider economic, environmental, social and cultural benefits for the people of Wales, all whilst meeting the sector’s ambition for net zero agriculture by 2040.

Speaking after the meeting, Simon Davies said: “I was really pleased to be able to welcome Samuel Kurtz MS to visit Wallaston Farm today. With the Agriculture Bill about to complete its Senedd journey, we will in due course see Welsh Government setting out further details on future support schemes to be designed and operated using the provisions contained in the bill.

“The focus of this week has very much been on young people this week with NFU Cymru launching a new report setting out its key policy priorities to support the next generation of farmers.

“We must ensure that the new Sustainable Farming Scheme works, and it is fit for purpose, working for all farm types, sectors and tenure arrangements.

"Farmers should be given sufficient time to adapt their businesses to the new arrangements with the Sustainable Farming Scheme including an adequate stability element.

"As well as this, future support schemes need to recognise the important role Welsh agriculture plays in Wales’ food production, environment, landscape, economy, culture and heritage.

“As future policy is developed, I very much hope that Samuel Kurtz MS continues to recognise the multiple benefits that Welsh farms deliver for the people and communities of Wales and that he will continue to be a supporter of our industry in the Senedd and will play his part in ensuring that future schemes deliver.”