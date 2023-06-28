There are more than 7,000 animals competing for awards, with numbers in all classes up on last year.

Among them will be 12 cows and heifers from Tregibby Farm, Cardigan, with the Wilson family competing in the Holstein and Jersey classes.

Last year they returned with a haul of silverware including the prestigious Fitzhugh Championship for Dairy Breeds.

Breeder Hefin Wilson said there was good reason why competitions at the Royal Welsh Show are so well supported.

“Yes it costs a lot of money to get there but people can’t afford to stay home, it is the biggest shop window we can get in the UK,’’ he says.

“It is a great week out too, the atmosphere is second to none, a place for farmers to gather and socialise.’’

Memories of last year’s heatwave, when new temperature records were set at the showground on the Monday and Tuesday, have not put him off.

“The heat made things difficult, we were hosing the animals down every hour to keep them cool, but we managed,’’ said Mr Wilson.

In the sheep section, the 3,400 animals entered make it the highest number since 2013.

Among the judges will be Andrew Reed, of Upper Colton Farm, Spittal, who will be judging the Texel classes.

The show’s new chief executive, Aled Rhys Jones, said confidence was high for the 2023 event.

He believes that the facilities provided for livestock coupled with the prestige of winning at the Royal Welsh are reasons for the uplift in numbers.

“Our exhibitors are so very important to us and we want to make them feel valued when they exhibit here,’’ he said.

It is a year of firsts for the event, which runs from July 24th – 27th, with a new food and drink ‘village’, championing Welsh food, and a new entertainment stage with seating for over 500 people.

Bridgend sheep farmer Jacob Anthony will make history by stepping into the role of the show’s Ambassador, the first man to have that position.

Mr Jones is confident that there is a huge amount for visitors to look forward to.

“There are a number of new elements at this year’s show, demonstrating that we innovating and listening to the needs of our visitors.

“We’re putting a huge focus on improving the ‘visitor experience’ as we know the top three reasons why people attend are to see the animals, to enjoy the food and to socialise.’’

There’s a big focus on the show becoming greener too.

“We’ve switched our energy tariff to ensure 100% of the electricity feeding the showground is from renewable sources,’’ said Mr Jones.

“We have also commissioned Cardiff University to conduct an environmental sustainability review of the show.’’

Traders are banned from the use of single use plastics.

The very first Official Launch of the Royal Welsh Show is being held at the Senedd today (June 28) to highlight the important social and economic role that the event plays in promoting agriculture and the wider rural economy