A Monkton motorist has appeared before magistrates after committing two drink-driving offences in the space of just three weeks.
Jeremiah Jones, 41, was pulled over by police in the early hours of June 26 as he drove his Ford Transit van through Pembroke Dock with a defective brake light.
An intoximeter test confirmed he had been driving with 91 mcg of alcohol in his system; the specified legal limit is 35.
Less than three weeks earlier, on June 7, Jones had been stopped driving the same vehicle through Bush Street, Pembroke Dock when he was once again over the legal drink-drive limit. On that occasion he gave a reading of 79mcg.
On Monday, 26 Junes, Jones appeared before magistrates in custody where he pleaded guilty to both charges.
Following a request from his solicitor, Mr Tom Lloyd, the matter was adjourned for an all-options probation report to be prepared.
Jones, of Montgomery Close, Monkton, was released on unconditional bail.
An interim driving disqualification was imposed by magistrates pending his sentencing which will take place on Tuesday, June 27.
