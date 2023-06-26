British Flowers Week is New Covent Garden Market’s annual, national celebration of the magnificent British floral industry and encourages people to use British flowers in inspirational ways

Three local farmer florists - Ali Bell, Ffynnon Flowers; Alice Gardiner, Sorrel & Sky and Karen MacKechnie,The Floral Goat - will be using locally-grown flowers to dress the front of Happy Planet, provide meadow window boxes for Rock 'n' Dough and filling café tables throughout Narberth with fresh and dried blooms,

Cusomters at Hwb, Stopio, Oh Crumbs!, Narberth Museum and Ultracomida will be able to enjoy the blooms on their tables, and people will be invited to to share the flowers on social media and join the celebration

To round off the week, on Saturday July 1, Ali, Alice and Karen will be outside Happy Planet offering people the chance to make buttonholes and flower crowns.

“We want to show just how beautiful these blooms are and encourage people to incorporate more of them into their businesses and their lives,” they said.

In addition, long-standing Narberth florist Debbie, from Next Door Florist, will be stocking locally-grown flowers from a range of growers.

It's hoped to develop a hub to bring together the range of local growers to provide easy access to wholesale flowers for local retailers.

Find your local flower farmer at www.flowersfromthefarm.co.uk