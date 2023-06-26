Terry Bristow got into the delivery vehicle at around 8.45pm on September 29, 2022, when it was parked outside the takeaway in Neyland. He assumed that the vehicle was fully roadworthy and legal to drive.

But minutes later he came across a police officer who was attending a road traffic accident that had taken place near Rosemarket.

“The defendant stopped to ask the officer if it was safe to pass, but the officer noticed that the front offside tyre was defective, to the extent that the wires were showing,” Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers told Haverfordwest magistrates.

“The defendant stated that it wasn’t his car but belonged to the company he worked for.

"He assumed that it was the company’s responsibility to maintain the vehicle. But this is immaterial. The vehicle was being used at the time of the offence and the defendant was the driver.”

Bristow, of Chestnut Way, Milford Haven, denied driving the vehicle with a defective tyre. He chose to be legally unrepresented.

“Surely it’s up to the owner to ensure that the vehicle is being looked after properly and cared for?” he stated.

“I was told that the tyres had been replaced the week before, but this was obviously not the case. I didn’t check the tyres because I assumed that they were ok.”

He went on to say that following the offence, the vehicle’s owner told Bristow that the car was waiting to go into a garage for further repairs.

“But he never told me about that at the time,” he said. “He was away on holiday so I didn’t know.”

After considering his mitigation, magistrates found the case proved.

“It’s your liability and you have to accept responsibility,” said the presiding magistrate.

“But there is some mitigation that the car did not belong to you, and we’ve tried to reflect that in the sentence.”

Terry Bristow was fined £207 and ordered to pay £200 costs and an £83 surcharge.