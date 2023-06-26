Layton Nolan of Victoria Road, Pembroke Dock, appeared in front of Judge His Honour Patrick Thomas KC at Swansea Crown Court for sentencing today, Monday.

He admitted one charge of attempting to pervert the courses of justice at the higher court and had subsequently been convicted of four assault charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court.

Judge Thomas heard that three assaults had taken place in Pembroke Dock in July and one at Bluestone holiday resort in August last year.

The court heard that the couple were on their way to Bluestone when they had an argument and Nolan became verbally abusive. He began to drive erratically and she pulled up the handbrake.

Nolan then punched and slapped her legs ‘while she cowered’.

When they arrived at the resort a staff member noted that she was distressed and witnessed Nolan push her into bushes.

Judge Thomas heard that the July assaults had involved perfume being sprayed into the woman’s eyes during an argument; an incident where she was pushed and fell hurting her arm and thigh, and one where she was slapped on the right cheek and her leg was kicked.

Although he had been found guilty following trial, judge Thomas noted that he continued to deny the assault offences.

After his victim had been to the police, Nolan spoke to her on the phone and asked her to stop pressing charges, offering her money during the call. He had spoken to her sister days earlier and asked her to withdraw her witness statement.

Amelia Pike, in Nolan’s defence, said that he was of previous clean character. He fully accepted that he had attempted to pervert the course of justice.

He was not aware that he was committing an offence at the time, as he had initially been released without charge and the woman had rung him. He admitted that he had been ‘totally stupid’.

He accepted that the relationship was toxic and that he should have ended it earlier. He had witnessed ‘regular violence’ at home growing up and was on medication for anxiety and depression.

She added that Nolan was the owner of a company that sells life insurance, regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

If her were to go to jail for attempting to pervert the course of justice, the company would cease to exist and ten people would lose their jobs.

Judge Thomas said that there was ‘scant reference’ to this in the probation service’s pre-sentence report, but if it was true, he would have to take it into consideration when sentencing.

At this point he adjourned the hearing for two weeks for the defence to produce independently-verified evidence that this was the case.

He warned that if this was not true Nolan would face a further charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

“I was about to send you to prison for several months,” he said. “But I will give you the opportunity to prove that you have ten employees.”

He adjourned the sentencing for two weeks and remanded Nolan in custody until then.