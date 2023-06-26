Tenby's all-weather lifeboat was launched at 8.20am following a report of somebody waving an oar from a dinghy off Broad Haven South, 11 miles around the coast.

The volunteer crew made best speed to Broad Haven, arriving 20 minutes later.

A spokesman for Tenby RNLI said: "After a brief search, an inflatable dinghy was found with one person aboard, about a quarter of a mile offshore, being blown out to sea.

"The dinghy had been hard to spot due to it being dark in colour and the occupant was also wearing dark coloured clothing.

"The dinghy and its occupant were brought aboard the lifeboat, where the casualty was checked over to make sure he didn't need medical attention, before being dropped ashore at Broad Haven, where he was met mby members of Tenby and St Govans Coastguard teams."

The lifeboat then returned to station, arriving at 9.30am.

The spokesman added: "We'd like to remind people that inflatable dinghies of the type that can be bought in gift shops should ideally only be used on RNLI lifeguarded beaches in suitable conditions and the occupants should consider carrying a way of raising the alarm, should they find themselves being taken out to sea."