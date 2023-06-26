The Beach Boyz Tribute Band will be at the Torch Theatre to follow-up their sold-out 2022 appearance.

The band will take the audience back to the 1960s with rich vocal harmonies as they celebrate what made the surf-pop sound so special at the time.

It is the eighth year the tribute band has toured the UK and Europe and will bring an energetic show with more than 30 songs from The Beach Boys, including Surfin’ U.S.A, I Get Around and Good Vibrations.

Tickets are expected to sell fast just like the 2022 appearance.

Beach Boyz Tribute Band will be at the Torch Theatre on Saturday, July 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £22.50 or £21.50 for concessions and can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.