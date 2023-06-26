Menter Iaith Sir Benfro is hosting a quiz at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven in July, and the winner will get a free ticket for August’s Llŷn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod in Boduan, where they will represent Pembrokeshire.

“Last year, we hosted the quiz for the first time at Narberth Rugby Club with the winning team competing on the first Saturday of the Eisteddfod in Maes D (Welsh learners) at the Tregaron Eisteddfod,” said Rhidian Evans of Menter Iaith Sir Benfro. “A fun evening was had with teams competing in the bilingual quiz suitable for everyone.”

Rhidian will be quizmaster for the quiz at the Torch, alongside Tomos Hopkins from Learn Welsh Pembrokeshire. The aim is that each county across Wales holds a quiz with the questions being generic and a number of questions about the local area are also included. The final competition will see the quiz held on the Eisteddfod site.

Mentrau Iaith Cymru is working with the National Centre for Learning Welsh to mark the Eisteddfod and the quizzes.

Rhidian said: “Menter Iaith Sir Benfro decided on a different location this year and the reason for that is that a number of Welsh learners live in the Torch Theatre and Milford Haven areas.

“We wanted to support the Torch as we have collaborated with them in the past and are very pleased that there’s a lot of interest with Welsh speakers, Welsh learners and those who support the Coffi Cymraeg monthly sessions at the Torch.”

The quiz will be held at the Torch Theatre on Thursday, July 13. For more information and to register, email Margaret@mentersirbenfro.com