Dozens of people continued to walk past the vulnerable woman last Wednesday afternoon, despite the fact that she had very little physical and mental strength with which to continue her journey.

“It was absolutely shocking the number of people who just turned a blind eye to her needs,” said Claire Lewis.

Fortunately for the pensioner, Claire and her step-father were returning home to Skomer Drive after a shopping trip to Lidl supermarket.

“My stepfather went on ahead in the car, but for some reason I decided to walk, which is something I hardly ever do,” Claire told the Western Telegraph.

“As I crossed over to the post box to post a letter, I saw a lady on the opposite side of the road who was slumped in the hedge.

"She was boiling hot and when I went up to her, she appeared to be confused and a bit delirious.”

Claire helped the elderly lady onto her feet and asked her where she needed to go.

“She kept telling me that she was looking for her nephew and niece, but she didn’t know where to find them," Claire said.

"I had no real alternative but to take her back to my bungalow, as there was no way she could have looked after herself out on the main street.”

Claire gave her a drink of cold water from the fridge and the old lady sat down to try and regain her strength. In the meantime, Claire put a post out on social media informing the public of the situation.

“As a result, her family read it, put two and two together and were able to come over to my house to collect her,” said Claire. “They told me that the lady has dementia.

“But if I hadn’t walked past her when I did and if we hadn’t been able to put that information out on social media, I dread to think what may have happened to her.

“My nan died of dementia several years ago so I know just how awful it can be not just for the people who suffer from it, but from their families as well.

“I’d just like to use this opportunity to raise people’s awareness and urge them to keep their eyes open for people like this elderly lady who may have wondered off without any idea of how to get back to safety.

“If they find someone who’s repeating themselves, who appears to be disorientated or who doesn’t know where they are, then the chances are, they may be suffering from dementia and need help.

“Seeing all those dozens of people walk past the old lady and ignore her needs really brought the message home.

"These people need all the help and support they can get in times of need."