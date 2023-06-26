As a result, investigations continue to be carried out by Dyfed-Powys Police officers.

The man, who hasn’t been named, was discovered at the property last Friday, June 23.

"Dyfed-Powys Police was called to a report of a medical emergency at a property in Ferry Lane, Pembroke Dock on the evening of Friday, June 23,” the police confirmed in a statement.

“A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital where he has sadly passed away.

“His next of kin have been advised.”

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the possession with the intent to supply drugs and released on bail pending further police enquiries,” continued the Dyfed-Powys Police statement.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries continue.”