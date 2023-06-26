Teigan Hodgson, Lauryn Moseley and Lauren Rogers were expected to face a five-day trial at Swansea Crown Court from Monday, June 26.

Moseley, 22, of Hawthorn Rise, and Rogers, 29, of St Thomas Avenue, had previously denied possessing cocaine with intent to supply in the town in July 2020 and an alternative charge of possessing cocaine, as well as being concerned in the supply of cocaine between April and July that year.

Teigan Hodgson, 21, of Three Meadows, had denied possession with intent to supply cocaine on October 23, instead pleading guilty to possession of the Class A drug.

Moseley and Rogers have now pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, while Hodgson admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine.

The prosecution said it would not be pursuing a trial against Moseley and Rogers on the remaining possession with intent to supply charges.

The judge, Recorder Christian Jowett, set a provisional sentencing date of July 24, and the defendants were granted bail.

“All options will be open,” he said. “But you know the reality. You are all looking at a period of imprisonment.”

Their co-defendant Andrew Mann, 28, of Old Heath Road in Wolverhampton, has admitted possessing with intent to supply cocaine and MDMA (both Class A drugs), amphetamine (Class B) and a Class C drug, possessing cannabis and a different Class C drug, and having £32,280 in counterfeit currency notes.

Heidi Moseley, 42, also of Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between April 23 and July 21, 2020, and possessing cocaine with intent to supply in October 2020.