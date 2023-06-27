The Limelight School of Performing Arts will be hosting its annual performance at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven on Wednesday July 5.

Entitled Wonderland, it’s a celebration of the youngsters’ achievements as well as boosting the profile of Megan’s Starr Foundation.

Last year, despite the show being a sell-out and Limelight staff and musicians giving their time for free, it made a minor loss because of theatre hire costs.

So this year, an appeal is being made to local companies to offer sponsorship to the show.

Angharad Sanders, who runs the school, said she was ‘passionate’ about her students being aware of the support available to young people from the Megan’s Starr Foundation.

She added: “If any local companies would be interested in sponsoring the event, ensuring the maximum possible funds are raised for the foundation and that the students have the best performing experience, please do contact Limelight directly via their Facebook page."

“Alternatively, you can show your support by buying a ticket and coming along to see just how many jewels we have in our beautiful county!”

Wonderland will be a compilation of musical theatre, film and literature pieces, exploring themes of daily pressures and how these can be overcome.

Performers all attend Limelight’s Saturday Stage School and one to one singing lessons and are aged between four and 18.

Angharad said: “Our annual performance at the Torch Theatre aims to celebrate the jewels inside every one of our students. They spend the year working on performing techniques, alongside mindfulness, positivity and anxiety reduction.

“Many of our students are neuro diverse, and in our classes all our differences are celebrated and explored.

“As last year, the production is being opened by the wonderful Milford Haven School band.

“Collaboration is something that is at the heart of our work, and an ideal that we seek to encourage in our young people.“