A MAN has been jailed after visiting a Pembrokeshire address he was banned from.
Scott Hughes, 24, of no fixed abode, had been made the subject of a domestic violence protection order by Llanelli Magistrates Court on June 5, 2023.
This barred him from attending a specific address in Goodwick and having direct contact with the victim, among other conditions.
However, on June 21, he was found to have been at the address and having direct contact with the victim and was arrested.
He pleaded guilty to breaching the domestic violence protection order at Llanelli Magistrates Court on June 22 and was jailed for one month.
