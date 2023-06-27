Brogan Scarfe, 24, of Woodbine Terrace, Pembroke, and Richard Scarfe, 42, of Park Street, Pembroke Dock, both denied a number of charges relating to animal welfare at Llanelli Magistrates Court on June 22.

All offences are alleged to have happened at Highland View Fold, The Ridgeway, Lamphey between January 25, 2022, and April 19, 2023.

Both are accused of 14 charges in total – and deny all.

The first charge for both is one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal by failing to make adequate provision for their basic needs such as providing a suitable environment, diet, housing and water and to be protected from pain, suffering and disease, in relation to an undisclosed number of dogs.

They are also accused of a count of the same charge but relating to an undisclosed number of pigs.

A third count of the same charge relates to an undisclosed number of sheep. A fourth count of the charge relates to an undisclosed number of bovine, whilst a fifth count relates to poultry.

Their sixth charge relates to the dogs and is for not taking such steps as were reasonable in all circumstances to ensure the needs of an animal for which you were responsible were met to the extent required by good practice in that the protected animals were not provided with a suitable environment, were not provided with a suitable diet, housing and water and were not protected from pain, suffering, injury and disease.

The seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth charges were the same as the sixth, but relating to the pigs, sheep, bovine and poultry respectively.

There are three charges which are all for keeping animals despite being banned from doing so by Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on January 26, 2022. The charges relate to the bovines, pigs and sheep.

There is also an is an application in respect of the animals to be taken into possession of another authority under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 to be sold.

Both deny all the charges they face and have been granted unconditional bail. They are due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on July 24.