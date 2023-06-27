Stephen Scott, 73, of Cadogan Close, Johnston, admitted three charges of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child at Llanelli Magistrates Court on June 22.

The three charges all relate to the period of December 1, 2019, and April 5, 2023, in Johnston.

The court granted Scott conditional bail and he is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on July 7.