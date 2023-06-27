Côr Dyfed will be joined by the Cardiff Bach Choir, Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi Junior Choir and the British Sinfonietta. There will be 100 adult singers on the stage plus 35 children.

The two works being performed are Andrew Carter’s Benedicite and Karl Jenkins’ Stabat Mater.

Andrew Carter’s Benedicite is an exciting setting of this familiar hymn of praise.

Benedicite is the Latin title for the song of joy, All the World Praise the Lord. The book of Common Prayer takes 33 verses to exalt God in this song. Andrew Carter chooses a few of the verses and adds a sprinkling of new ones to make this an 11-movement work.

The use of a children’s chorus to sing of Badgers and Hedgehogs, Butterflies and Moths and Grannies and Grandads is inspired and the words are expertly combined in this wonderful piece which will be accompanied on the organ by Philip Aspden, organist at Llandaff Cathedral.

The second work in the programme brings a very different feel - but no less emotive and exciting.

Karl Jenkins’ Stabat Mater sets to music the powerful medieval poem which meditates on the suffering of Mary, the mother of Jesus, at the crucifixion. There will be times when the audience is transported to the hill outside Jerusalem with the plaintive sound of soloists, Hayat Selim - singing in Middle Eastern modes - and soprano, Ros Evans.

The exciting scoring for the orchestra and the use of a huge range of interesting percussion instruments add to the drama of this incredible work.

The conductor for the evening will be Côr Dyfed’s musical director, Luke Spencer.

Tickets are £22, £18 and £12 and are available through Ticketsource (booking charge applied) or on the door on the night.