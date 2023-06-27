Sam Parry, from Haverfordwest, missed out on the initial training squad that was announced following the end of the regular rugby season, but has now been called into the 45-man squad to replace fellow hooker and captain Ken Owens.

Owens has been ruled out of the squad due to a back injury with gives a chance for the 31-year-old Ospreys hooker to show his talent and potentially add to his five Welsh caps.

While it is a boost for Parry, fellow Pembrokeshire player Josh Macleod has been dealt a blow, after the Fishguard flanker was released from the training squad due to a shoulder injury.

Head coach Warren Gatland said that Josh picked up the injury on Scarlets duty and they had been hoping to manage it, but specialist assessment found that to not be the case.

There have been a number of withdrawals from the squad since the original training squad was announced on May 1, with the above two withdrawals due to injury as well as Will Davies-King being injured.

Alun-Wyn Jones, Rhys Webb and Justin Tipuric have all retired from international rugby and Cory Hill withdrew from the squad as he would be unavailable to play during the World Cup. Rhys Carre was also released from the squad.

Gatland said: “We’ve been really pleased with the players’ attitude and commitment throughout the first few weeks of our mini camps.

“The group has worked really hard and there have been a few curve balls from us in terms of testing them mentally and physically as people may have seen in some of our videos.

“Unfortunately we’re having to release Ken, Josh and Will due to injury which is really disappointing, but all three are hoping to be available later in the year should we need an injury replacement at any point.

“Ken has a niggle in his back which he needs some time out to sort. Josh got the injury on club duty – we were hoping to be able to manage it, but specialist assessment showed that wasn’t possible.

"Will picked up the foot injury in training with us which we were managing but then he got re-injured so has been released.”

A number of mini camps have been held in May and June and the squad are set to travel to Switzerland in July for a two-week camp.

Owen Williams and Alex Cuthbert will miss out on this camp for personal reasons but will return for the Turkey camp, while Toby Faletau will join the Switzerland camp for the second week after the birth of his third child and to allow him time to recover from a calf injury.

The full training squad at present is: Corey Domachowski (Cardiff Rugby– uncapped), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets – uncapped), Nicky Smith (Ospreys – 42 caps), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 21 caps), Elliot Dee (Dragons – 41 caps), Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 33 caps), Dewi Lake (Ospreys – 8 caps), Sam Parry (Ospreys – 5 caps), Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby – uncapped), Tomas Francis (Ospreys – 71 caps), Dillon Lewis (Harlequins – 50 caps), Henry Thomas (Montpellier – uncapped), Adam Beard (Ospreys – 46 caps), Ben Carter (Dragons – 9 caps), Rhys Davies (Ospreys – 2 caps), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs – 6 caps), Will Rowlands (Dragons – 23 caps), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs – 5 caps), Teddy Williams (Cardiff Rugby – uncapped), Taine Basham (Dragons – 11 caps), Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby – 100 caps), Dan Lydiate (Dragons – 68 caps), Jac Morgan (Ospreys – 9 caps), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers – 9 caps), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 37 caps), Gareth Davies (Scarlets – 67 caps), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets – 17 caps), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 45 caps), Gareth Anscombe (unattached – 35 caps), Dan Biggar (Toulon – 107 caps), Sam Costelow (Scarlets – 2 caps), Owen Williams (Ospreys – 7 caps), Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby – 2 caps), Max Llewellyn (Gloucester Rugby – uncapped), George North (Ospreys – 113 caps), Joe Roberts (Scarlets – uncapped), Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 27 caps), Johnny Williams (Scarlets – 5 caps), Keiran Williams (Ospreys – uncapped), Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 49 caps), Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys – 57 caps), Rio Dyer (Dragons – 7 caps), Cai Evans (Ospreys – uncapped), Leigh Halfpenny (unattached – 99 caps), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby – 25 caps), Tom Rogers (Scarlets – 2 caps) and Liam Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 84 caps).

Wales will have three World Cup warm up games this August ahead of the tournament which takes place in France in September.

Saturday, August 5: Wales v England, 5.30pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

Saturday, August 12: England v Wales, 5.30pm, Twickenham.

Saturday, August 19: Wales v South Africa, 3.15pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff.