This week Jeremiah Jones asked magistrates, via his probation officer, for an immediate custodial sentence.

“This will give him time to detox from alcohol,” probation officer Julie Norman told Haverfordwest magistrates.

The court heard that Jones, 41, was stopped by police officers in the early hours of June 7 as he drove through Bush Street, Pembroke Dock.

The officers had noticed his vehicle had a defective tyres, but when a roadside breth test was carried out, it proved positive.

Further intoximeter tests carried out at the police station confirmed that Jones had 79 mcg of alcohol in his system. The specified legal limit is 35.

Just under three weeks later, on June 26, Jones was once again stopped by officers as he drove through Pembroke Dock.

This time, the intoximeter tests showed he had 91mcg of alcohol in his system. This amounted to being almost three times over the drink-drive limit.

Jones pleaded guilty to both charges of drink-driving. He was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“This is an extremely difficult set of circumstances,” said Mr Lloyd.

“Since the break down from his wife he’s gone completely off the rails and he’s turned to the bottle.

“The only place where he thinks he can dry out is somewhere where he’ll becompletely free from alcohol, which will be in prison.

“He’s been candid with the circumstances and feels that if he doesn’t get sent to prison he’ll continue reoffending and things will only get worse and worse.”

Jones was sentenced to 12 weeks in custody. He was also disqualified from driving for 30 months and ordered to pay £100 court costs and a £154 surcharge.

He agreed to complete a drink-driver's awarness course by March 2025, which will reduce his driving ban by up to 25 per cent.