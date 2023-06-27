It is understood that the call was made following following concerns of the welfare of a member of the public.

The call was made at approximately 12.45am. Details of the incident have not yet been released by Dyfed-Powys Police officers who attended the incident.

“Officers attended Withybush Hospital following a report over concerns for the welfare of a person,” Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed.

“The incident was cleared around an hour later with the person being taken to receive support.”