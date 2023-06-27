Dyfed-Powys Police officers have confirmed that they were called to an incident outside Withybush Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, June 27.
It is understood that the call was made following following concerns of the welfare of a member of the public.
The call was made at approximately 12.45am. Details of the incident have not yet been released by Dyfed-Powys Police officers who attended the incident.
“Officers attended Withybush Hospital following a report over concerns for the welfare of a person,” Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed.
“The incident was cleared around an hour later with the person being taken to receive support.”
