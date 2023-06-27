The minke whales were seen by conservation charity, Sea Trust, on one of its first survey of the season aboard the Cartlet Lady.

Sea trust staff, volunteers and guests had already spotted pods of common dolphins that came and played round the boat.

As they approached the Smalls off Dale the shout of ‘Minke!’ went up.

“Sure enough there was one off to starboard some 200 metres “ said Sea Trust volunteer Ken Bartlett.

“They were difficult to track now as the wave height had slightly increased as the wind picked up.

“At one point we thought there may have been two but it's not easy to tell when they go under for longish periods.”

Sea Trust director, Cliff Benson, said that there were likely to have been two Minke whales sighted off the Smalls Minke whales are the smallest of the baleen whales, measuring up to 10 metres and weighing as much as seven tonnes.

They are black/gray/purple colour on top, and white underneath and common minke whales have a white band on each flipper.

They surface to breathe but don’t blow up a plume of water. They can stay underwater for up to 20 minutes and don’t use their flukes, tails, to dive.

Because of this they can be more difficult to spot, but Cliff said that that sightings off the Pembrokeshire coast were becoming more common.

“We have been doing this for 20 years,” he said. “In the first ten years they were relatively scarce but in the past decade we would expect to see them during a boat survey in good weather.

“We have got our big five off the Pembrokeshire coast, porpoises, bottle nosed dolphins, common dolphins, minke whales and Risso’s dolphins.

“Cardigan Bay is the famous place [for cetacean spotting] but actually Pembrokeshire is ten times better.”