Adam is expected to cross the finishing line on Sunday, July 16.

He is undertaking the three challenges to raise funds for Marie Curie and completed the Staffordshire IRONMAN in six hours and 27 minutes.

“There were some ups and downs during the Staffordshire IRONMAN, with a lot to learn,” Adam commentated on Facebook the following the day.

“The swim was a solid effort I’ll take that, and there were two mechanical catastrophes on the bike which saw me roadside for almost half and hour.

"I didn’t have the most positive thoughts on the second bike puncture if I’m honest, and I really thought ‘What are the chances again?’

"But the atmosphere and the people around me were insane and this is what pushed me on. The run was sound.”

Almost 2,000 athletes will line up at the Prince of Wales Dock ready to race in the second edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Swansea.

They will start with the 1.2mile (1.9km) loop of the swim, before heading into a one-loop 56mile (90km) bike ride through Mumbles and the Gower before cycling out through rural Swansea and heading back along Swansea Bay into the city.

Lastly, athletes will take on a 13.1mile (21.1km), two loop run course which takes them from the city centre, out past the new eye-catching Swansea Arena, towards Mumbles before heading back towards the finish line at Swansea Marina.

“We’re really excited to be back in Swansea for the second edition of IRONMAN 70.3 as the local support we had last year from residents, spectators and volunteers was amazing,” said IRONMAN UK Race Director Rebecca Sutherland.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone back and see them racing alongside our professional athletes.”