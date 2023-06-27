An application, made by Cabinet Member for Corporate Finance Alec Cormack and his wife, for the demolition of an existing canopy structure and a replacement rear extension with a new roof line at St Non, Pleasant Valley, was recommended for conditional approval at the county council’s planning committee on June 27.

The application had been referred to the committee rather than decided by delegated planning officer powers as the applicant is an elected member of the council.

One objection to the application was received, raising concern in respect of potential noise in relation to the construction of the proposed development.

A report for planners stated: “The proposed development accords with the relevant policies of the adopted development plan and in terms of detailed matters the submitted scheme demonstrates that the proposed development would have an acceptable impact on the character and appearance of the area and on local amenity.”

Committee member councillor Brian Hall moved the application, made by “Cabinet financial whizzkid” Alec Cormack, be approved, seconded by Councillor Tim Evans.

The application was unanimously approved by members.