Emergency services were called to where High Street meets Pendre at 12.21pm.

A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said a tumble dryer set alight in an apartment above a commercial building.

Crews from Cardigan, Crymych, Newcastle Emlyn and Fishguard attended, and the building’s occupants were evacuated.

Firefighters also rescued one cat from the building.

They left the scene at 1.53pm, and Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed the road re-opened at around 2.15pm.

A fire service spokesman said: “At 12.21pm on Tuesday, June 27, the Cardigan, Crymych, Newcastle Emlyn and Fishguard crews were called to an incident on the Pendre road in Cardigan.

“On arrival, one tumble dryer was well alight within a first-floor apartment above a commercial premises.

“Crews utilised four breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets, thermal imaging camera and rapid deployment to extinguish the fire.

“The building’s occupants were evacuated due to smoke and possible fire spread and while searching the building’s other floors, crews safely rescued one cat.

“Crews proceeded to ventilate the property before leaving at 1.53pm.”